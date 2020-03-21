Global Medical Marijuana Market – Growth Opportunities, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Market Trend Analysis, Forecast to 2025

Global Medical Marijuana Market By Type (Tinctures, Buds, Oils), By Application (Arthritis, Chronic Pain, Cancer, Migraine), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Inhalation, Ingestion) – Growth Opportunities, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape,Market Trend Analysis, Forecast to 2025. Global Info Reports predict that the Medical Marijuana Market size will escalate during the forecasted period while growing at a substantial CAGR. The report studies the market status and forecast and also categorizes the market into various segments. The report aims on the key market players in every region from across the globe.

The key market players covered in the report are

· CanniMed Ltd.

· Medical Marijuana Inc.

· Aurora Cannabis Inc.

· Aphria Inc.

· Canopy Growth Corporation

· Tilray Inc.

· GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

· Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

By Type

· Tinctures

· Buds

· Oils

Points Covered In The Report:

· The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast are discussed thoroughly.

· Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report along with their business overview, strategic development and financial data.

· Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2025.

· The developing factors of the market are discussed in-depth and different segments of the market are explained in detail.

