Global Radiator Hose Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A radiator hose is a one that transfers coolant from an engine’s water pump to its radiator. It is connected to a nipple on the radiator or the engine’s water pump or intake by a clamp. Most radiator hose designs are molded hoses specific to the application; however, there are some universal designs which can be bent and fit onto many different applications.

Scope of the Report:

The Radiator Hose industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western Europeropean.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Gates and Goodyear have relative higher level of product’s quality. In Germany, Continental leads the technology development.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Goodyear whose plant is located in Shandong province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market..

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of around 25%, followed by Europe with 21.4% in 2016. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 11%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies such as Gates who prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Radiator Hose market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Radiator Hose will increase.

The worldwide market for Radiator Hose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 3420 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Radiator Hose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gates

Dayco

Goodyear

Continental

Tokyo Rub

Hutchinson

Motorcraft

Meyle

Toyoda Gosei

Mishimoto

MacKay

Auto 7

ACDelco

APA/URO Parts

Omix-ADA

Spectre

Crown

Nufox

Tianjin Pengling

Sichuan Chuanhuan

Tianjin Dagang Rubberhose

Shandong Meichen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Molded Type

Flexible Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial vehicles

Passenger vehicles

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radiator Hose Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Radiator Hose Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radiator Hose by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Radiator Hose by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radiator Hose by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Radiator Hose by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Radiator Hose by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radiator Hose Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radiator Hose Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Radiator Hose Market Forecast (2019-2024)



