Global Whey Market 2019 by Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people’s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Whey is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 109400 million US$ in 2024, from 86200 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Whey in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Euroserum(FR)

FrieslandCampina(NL)

Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

Hilmar Cheese Company(US)

DMK(DK)

Arla Foods(DK)

Fonterra(NZ)

Volac(UK)

Leprino Foods Company(US)

Saputo Ingredients(US)

Davisco Foods(US)

Agropur(US)

Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)

Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)

Swiss Valley Farms(CH)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)

Valio(FL)

Bongrain Group(FR)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Carbery(UK)

Land O’Lakes(US)

Brewster Cheese Company(CH)

MILEI(DE)

Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)

DOC Kaas(NL)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Whey product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Whey, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Whey in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Whey competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Whey breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Whey market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Whey sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Whey Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Whey Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Whey by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Whey by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Whey by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Whey by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Whey by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Whey Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Whey Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Whey Market Forecast (2019-2024)

