Gluten Free Products Market Future Trends Outlook to 2025 – Pinnacle Foods Inc., General Mills, Gruma, Enjoy Life Foods, Kellogg Company and Others

Gluten-free food products exclude protein “gluten” which is found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. Escalating incidences of the celiac diseases in both the developed & developing countries along with gluten intolerance, surging demand from millennial & rising marketing activities and improved distribution channels are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

The Gluten Free Products Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Gluten-free diet is essential for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition which causes inflammation in small intestines. The gluten-free food helps improve cholesterol levels, digestive systems, and increases energy levels. Most of the gluten-free foods available are healthy and help in the weight loss with right combinations and proportions of other foods. Furthermore, rising investment by small and midsized food product manufacturing organizations is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Gluten free diet improves cholesterol levels, it increases energy levels, it reduces the risk of heart diseases, it promotes digestive health, it distinctly improved awareness of foods that can have an adverse effect on the individual’s health and many more. These factors also increasing demand of gluten free products among its end-users across the world. However, misconception about gluten free diet, volatility of price of the products lack of awareness and high cost associated with gluten free products are the factors which limiting the market growth of Gluten Free Products over the coming years.

Leading Gluten Free Products Market Players

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

General Mills

Gruma

Enjoy Life Foods

Kellogg Company

The regional analysis of Global Gluten Free Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Gluten Free Products market due to increasing awareness and growing consumption of gluten free products in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Gluten Free Products market due to increasing adoption of gluten free diets due to various health benefits associated with them. Asia-pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing number of patients suffering from celiac diseases, lactose intolerance etc. The Middle East and Africa are also projected to grow in the near future.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Type:

– Gluten Free Baby Food

– Gluten Free Pasta

– Gluten Free Bakery Products

– Gluten Free Ready Mills

By Distribution Channel:

– Convenience Stores

– Hotels & Restaurants

– Educational Institutions

– Hospital & Drug Stores

– Specialty Services

Global Gluten Free Products Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

