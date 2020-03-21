Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Demand For Conventional To Witness Rapid Surge During The Period 2017 – 2025

Now-a-days the drug development process is characterized by large clinical trials, rapid changes in trials protocols for efficient management of data generated and complex procedures, with the growing price of in-house research, the demand for contract research outsourcing is also increasing. These trends have formed pressure on healthcare companies to develop efficient drug development and product commercialization process. Along with the drug development efficiency, healthcare companies are looking to merge and simplify the supply chain, directing sourcing among a preferred number of multiple service providers. In response, large CROs are actively expanding their offerings beyond core clinical research services. Contract research organizations work closely with healthcare companies to conduct clinical research programs and support marketing activities for them. An increasing number of healthcare companies are outsourcing their clinical trials and other services to the contract research organizations.

This report on the healthcare contract research outsourcing market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, services offered, infrastructure facilities around the world, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the healthcare contract research outsourcing market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market: Key Segments

On the basis of services, the healthcare contract research outsourcing market is categorized into clinical trial services, regulatory services, clinical data management & biometrics, medical writing, pharmacovigilance, site management protocol and others. On the basis of therapeutic area the healthcare contract research outsourcing market is categorized into oncology/hematology, CNS, CV/metabolic, respiratory, infectious diseases, immunology, rare diseases, medical devices and others. In terms of end users, the healthcare contract research outsourcing market is segmented into hospitals, home care and clinics.

On the basis of geography, the healthcare contract research outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the healthcare contract research outsourcing market.

The report also profiles major players in the healthcare contract research outsourcing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Syneos Health, PAREXEL International, ICON PLC, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Charles River, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance), IQVIA, Medpace, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

The Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by Service Clinical Trial Service Preclinical Clinical Regulatory Service Clinical Data Management & Biometrics Electronic data capture Electronic Patient Recorded Outcomes Others Medical Writing Pharmacovigilance Site Management Protocol Others

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by Therapeutic Area Oncology/Hematology CNS CV/Metabolic Respiratory Infectious Diseases Immunology Rare Diseases Medical Devices Others

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by End User Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Companies Academic Institutes & Government organizations

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World



