Home Security Market Emerging Trends and Forecasts to 2024 – Honeywell, ADT, Securitas, Panasonic, Samsung, Vivint, LifeShield and Scout Alarm

Home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key part of connected home security system is smart Hub or smart control panel. The hub connects to your router via a wired ethernet connection and infiltrates your airwaves with a signal that the smart home devices respond to.

The future of the home security market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing rate of crime, declining prices of security products, increasing awareness related to safety and security, and the growing adaption of cloud-based technologies.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the home security industry, include adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning software in the residential security sector and constant developments of security technologies, such as smart cameras and sensors.

The technical barriers of Home Security are low, and the Home Security market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Honeywell, ADT, Securitas, Panasonic, Samsung, Vivint, LifeShield and Scout Alarm.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Securitys (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Home Security value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Equipment

Electronic Lock

Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

Intruder Alarms

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Villa

Apartment

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Home Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

