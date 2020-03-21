Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

“Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027,” is the new report published by Future Market Insights which offers insights on the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market. Margins in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market is expected to be relatively high in North America over the forecast period, owing to relatively high demand for hydrolysed vegetable protein in the region. The hydrolysed vegetable protein market is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR rate of 5.6% over the forecast period. The global average selling price for hydrolysed vegetable protein in 2017 is around US$ 3,820.5 which is expected to increase to US$ 4,670.9 by 2027.

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Key Takeaways

The approximate profit margin percentage with research and development or contract research organization across seven region varies from 5% to 7%

The profit margin percentage varies with the research and development cost involved with developing new hydrolysed vegetable protein

For hydrolysed vegetable protein suppliers, the approximately profit margin percentage across seven region varies from 15% to 19%

The profit margin for the hydrolysed vegetable protein manufacturer strongly depends on the cost of manufacturing and price of a hydrolysed vegetable protein in the global market

The profit margin with integrators across seven region varies from 5% to 6%, owing to the fluctuating demand of hydrolysed vegetable protein among consumers

The profit margin with transportation and logistics across seven region varies from 7% to 9%

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Forecast by Raw Material

This segment include soy, corn, wheat, pea, rice and others. The average selling price for hydrolysed soy protein is relatively high in global hydrolysed vegetable protein than other segments. Soy segment is expected to remain dominant in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market throughout the forecast period with a revenue share of 49.9% by 2027. Soy segment is expected to rank relatively high on the attractiveness index in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market by 2027 end. Pea, rice, and others segments are expected to rank relatively low on the attractiveness index in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market by 2027 end.

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Forecast by End Use

End-use segment consist of food & beverage industry segment which is further segmented into food & beverages. Food sub segment include ready-to-make food products, ready-to-eat food products, seasonings, pet food and other food products. On the other hand beverages segment include soup, sauce mixes, and others. The next segment of end-use segment is cosmetic & personal care industry, which is segmented into hair care products, skin care products and others. The third and last segment of end-use segment is pharmaceutical industry. In 2017, the food & beverages industry segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 218.6 Mn which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period to reach US$ 364.8 Mn by the end of 2027. Food & beverages industry segment in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 138.0 Mn between 2016 and 2027.

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Forecast by Form

This segment include powder & granules, paste and liquid. In terms of volume, powder & granules segment is expected to remain dominant in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market. Powder & granules segment in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 219.6 Mn between 2016 and 2027.

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are the seven regions that are included in this report. North America is dominant in the global hydrolysed vegetable protein market in terms of value. The North America hydrolysed vegetable protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 210.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The North America hydrolysed vegetable protein market is expected to be valued at US$ 374.0 Mn by 2027, on the other hand Latin America hydrolysed vegetable protein market value is expected to expand at a relatively low growth rate.

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Key Players

Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredient Inc., Exter B.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Dohler GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Symrise AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Innova Flavors, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., CHS Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Basic Food Flavors, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Takasago International Corporation, and Firmenich SA are the key vendors included in this report.

