Latest Trends in GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

E-waste is electrical and electronic equipment of any kind that has been discarded. Proper treatment of e-waste helps to prevent environmental degradation and avoids potential threats to human health.

First of all, one of the main reasons for growth of e-waste is rapid product innovation, especially in electronics and home appliances like migration from analogue to digital technologies and to flat-screen televisions and monitors. there has been an increased emphasis on efficient recycling and reuse of electronic products components. Health hazards posed by the seepage of toxic materials into the environment result in e-waste management techniques demand. In addition, increase in awareness protection drive the electronic waste management.To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. North America and Europe are exceptionally prone to environment contamination. Consequently, these regions are expected to contribute most to the worldwide electronic waste1 management market.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Waste Management.

This report presents the worldwide Electronic Waste Management market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aurubis

Boliden

MBA Polymers

Electronic Recyclers International

Sims Metal Management

Umicore

Stena Technoworld

Tetronics

Enviro-Hub Holdings

– Electronic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Type



Trashed

Recycled



– Electronic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Application



Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

– Electronic Waste Management Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

– Electronic Waste Management Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Electronic Waste Management status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electronic Waste Management manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Waste Management :



History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electronic Waste Management market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

