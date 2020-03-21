Legal marijuana Market – Top Players Influencing the Market till 2025 | Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora cannabis, Maricann group Inc., Tilray, Cronos group, ABcann medicinal Inc., Tikum olam. Acquisitions

USA News (Feb 2019)– Global Legal Marijuana Market to reach USD 134.9 billion by 2025.Global Legal marijuana Market valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Legal marijuana market are owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.

Fig.Legal marijuana Market

TOP PLAYERS:

Canopy Growth Corporation,

Aphria Inc.,

Aurora cannabis,

Maricann group Inc.,

Tilray,

Cronos group,

ABcann medicinal Inc., Tikum olam. Acquisitions



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Medical

Recreational

By Product:

Buds

Oil

Tinctures

By Medical application:Chronic pain

Mental disorder

Cancer

Target Audience of the Global Legal marijuana Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Legal marijuana Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, united Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

The report firstly introduced the Legal marijuana basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Legal marijuana Market Analysis Objective for Business Purpose:

To analyze the Legal marijuana Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Legal marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



