Luxury Yacht Market Development Outlook to 2024 – Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo, Sunseeker, Feadship and Others

The consumption volume of luxury yacht is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of luxury yacht market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of luxury yacht is still promising.

The global sales of luxury yacht were 375 in 2015, down from 412 in 2014. And the older book in 2015 was 734 units, stayed almost the same as the year of 2014. The current average sizing trend is in the 100-150 ft category, which is the major market for the average owner. Current trend shows a diminishing preference to 100-149 ft yachts (now 35.15% of GOB), growth in 79-99 ft (38.42%), and a static condition in the 150 ft+ market.

Yachts with length greater than 79 feet are known as luxury yachts. They are mainly used for recreational purposes which are equipped with modern convenience features such as ACs, TV, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and reliable power generating systems.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo and so on.

This study considers the Luxury Yacht value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Motor Luxury Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Private Use

Commercial Use

Special Use

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Azimut/Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo, Sunseeker, Feadship and Others

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Yacht consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Yacht market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Yacht manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Yacht with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Yacht submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

