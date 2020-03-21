Medical Holography Market To Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

This report on the medical holography market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and intensive research activities being performed to determine the various applications of holographic techniques in different surgical procedures are major factors driving the global medical holography market.

The medical holography market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical holography market.

Global Medical Holography Market: Key Segments

The overall medical holography market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Furthermore, in terms of product, the medical holography market has been classified into holographic display, holography microscope, holographic prints, and holography software. The holographic display segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global medical holography market during the forecast period, owing to the wide usage of holographic display in displaying final holographic images. Based on application, the medical holography market has been segregated into medical imaging, medical education and biomedical research. Increasing utilization of holography technique in biomedical research is likely to fuel the biomedical research segment in the next few years. Based on end-user, the market has been split into academic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Medical Holography Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global medical holography market has been categorized into five major regions, and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical holography market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the market include RealView Imaging Ltd., EchoPixel, Inc., Integraf LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Holoxica Ltd., HoloTech Switzerland AG, EON Reality Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Nanolive SA, and zSpace, Inc..

The global medical holography market has been segmented as given below:

Global Medical Holography Market, by Product, 2016–2026 Holographic Display Holography Microscope Holographic Prints Holography Software

Global Medical Holography Market, by Application, 2016–2026 Medical Imaging Medical Education Biomedical Research

Global Medical Holography Market, by End-user, 2016–2026 Academic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals

Global Medical Holography Market, by Region, 2016–2026 North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan India China Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



