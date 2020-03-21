Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Global Share, By Manufacturers Analysis And Forecast 2018-2025

The Exhaustive Study for “Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market” is added on Ameco Research. The report covers the market aspect and its growth forecasts across the coming years. It also includes a review of the key merchants moving in this market.

According to Ameco Research, the Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.55% over the forecast period and reach worth around 6.06 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Share” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Growing importance for secured GNSS enabled military operations is the key factor drives the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market. The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology is utilised in various military operations and precision-guided munitions. Military land vehicles are more vulnerable to GNSS jamming, because all armoured and carriers used in defence atmosphere relay on GNSS technology. The GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems are used for detecting and cancelling the external narrowband noise and jamming signals, which have strong impact over the internal functionality of the GNSS receivers. GNSS Anti-Jamming System mitigates interference by creating blind spots, gains patterns in jammer’s direction to allow satellite signals to reach the receiver.

Growing reliance on satellite communication for various military operations, increasing vulnerability to both accidental and intentional interferences and proliferation of low-cost jammers, are the factors contributes the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market.

North America region is expected to dominate the market due high volume of weapon systems and presence of top players in the Anti-jamming market. Asia pacific is identified as the fastest growing market, due to increasing defence investment and rising territorial dispute.

This report focuses on Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

Rockwell Collins

Raytheon

NovAtel

Chemring Group

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Airborne Platform

Naval Platform

Ground Platform

Unmanned Platform Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Other

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Table Of Contents

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

1.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Airborne Platform

1.2.3 Naval Platform

1.2.4 Ground Platform

1.2.5 Unmanned Platform

1.3 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Defense

1.3.3 Homeland Security

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Size

1.5.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production (2014-2025) 2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Business

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAE Systems Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Thales Group

7.2.1 Thales Group Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Thales Group Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Harris

7.3.1 Harris Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Harris Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rockwell Collins

7.4.1 Rockwell Collins Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rockwell Collins Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Raytheon

7.5.1 Raytheon Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Raytheon Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NovAtel

7.6.1 NovAtel Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NovAtel Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chemring Group

7.7.1 Chemring Group Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chemring Group Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

8.4 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Distributors List

9.3 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Forecast

11.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

