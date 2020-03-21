Modular Data Centers Industry Outlook to 2025 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Commscope Holding Company Inc., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Vertiv Co., Baselayer Technology LLC, Cisco, Aceco TI, Datapod

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- The Modular Data Center Market is expected to reach USD 69.23 Billion by 2025 from USD 18.45 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The Modular Data Center Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The market growth is mainly driven by the growing need for energy efficient data centers, with an option of highly secure data center fulfilling industries key requirements. Modular Data Center gives an affordable option to have portable and easily deployable data solution. The growing demand in both developed and developing nation has helped in addressing customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. Modular Data Center market is expected to be influenced by its high inclination over cloud-based data sources as well as constant innovations taking place in the product line by key players. The high flexibility and adoption of new technologies are one of the major factors which are helping in the demand for Modular Data Centers.

Segmentation by product type: 380V/50Hz, 480V/60Hz, Others.

The market is analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and RoW (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America region holds the highest market about 41% of total market share. Whereas Asia Pacific market is the fastest growing region with the CAGR of 25.2%. The market is driven by the less deployment time giving a big advantage to businesses in competitive industries across the APAC region. It only takes a few weeks to deploy a modular data center since all components are standardized. It is expected that at the country level, the U.S account for the largest share of revenue by 2025.

Directly Get Corporate Copy of this report at (US $2400): https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=35694&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

Major Market Players

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Commscope Holding Company Inc., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Vertiv Co., Baselayer Technology LLC, Cisco, Aceco TI, Datapod

This report also splits the market by region:

North America: United States, Canada;

APAC: China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APAC;

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe;

Rest of World: South America, Middle East & Africa.

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Modular Data Centers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Modular Data Centers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Data Centers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Data Centers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Modular Data Centers sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

About Us:

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.

Contact Us:

David

Sales Manager,

US / Canada Toll Free: +18554192424

UK: +4403308087757

Email: [email protected]