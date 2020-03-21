Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report to 2026

The nano calcium carbonate market is expanding at a rapid pace owing to rise in demand from end user industries such as paper, plastic, and rubber. There has been an increase in the demand for nano calcium carbonate in the sealant industry used as rheological materials owing to the thixotropic structure which benefits in achieving anticipated fall and viscidness control. Growth in the usage of nano calcium carbonate as strengthening fillers in construction and automotive sealants is anticipated to drive the market over the forecasted period. Enhanced emphasis by local governments in developed economics such as Europe and the U.S. to cut carbon footprints by decreasing the consumption of energy in production processes is expected to drive the nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period. Increasing number of applications in end user industries such as rubber, adhesives, plastics and sealants is likely to fuel the demand for nano calcium carbonate during the forecast period. Introduction of new characteristics such as developed impact resistance, heat resistance, advanced weather resistance, and superior toughness is driving the demand for nano calcium carbonate. Increase in the demand for nano calcium carbonate from the rubber industry as an easy and low priced substitute for carbon black is likely to propel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market.

The global nano calcium carbonate market has been segmented on the basis of application into rubber, plastic, and building & construction. Plastic segment was the most dominant in 2015 and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. Reduced price of raw materials is one of the major factors driving the plastic segment in the nano calcium carbonate market. Rise in the application of plastic and increasing demand for consumer electronics is likely to fuel the growth of the plastic segment during the forecast period. Building and construction segment accounted for a considerable market share of the nano calcium carbonate market in 2015 and is anticipated to remain so over the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for majority share of the nano calcium carbonate market in 2015 and is expected to be the regional leader during the forecast period. Increase in the use of nano calcium carbonate in the construction industry is driving the market in this region. High pace of urbanization is also fuelling the demand for nano calcium carbonate in this region. China and India account for majority of the market share of the nano calcium carbonate market in this region. Europe also has a considerable market share. Rise in investment in the construction industry is one of the key driving factors for the nano calcium carbonate market in this region. The U.K, Germany, and France account for majority of the market share in this region. North America has a matured market for nano calcium carbonate owing to the developed construction industry. Middle East & Africa has an emerging market for nano calcium carbonate. Qatar is one of the large markets in this region. Growth of the construction industry in Qatar has been one of the key drivers for the nano calcium carbonate market in Middle East & Africa. Brazil accounts for the most dominant market in Latin America.

The key players in the nano calcium carbonate market are Imerys Performance Minerals, Specialty Minerals Inc., and Omya. Some of the other key vendors in this market are Enping Yueyi Chemistry Industry Co. Ltd., Mittal Enterprises, AkzoNobel N.V., and Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co.Ltd among others.