Natural Health Supplements Market Growth, Latest Trend and Global Forecast 2018-2025

According to Ameco Research, the Global Natural Health Supplements Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 8.2% over the forecast period and reach worth around 70 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

A Health supplement (or food supplement or nutritional supplement) can be a pill, powder, or a liquid form that helps enhance food that a person or animal may eat. The supplement can provide nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids, or amino acids.

With increasing urbanization and the adoption of modern lifestyle patterns where there is a dearth of time to manage one’s health, there has been a steady increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. People have begun realizing the importance of preventive health measures and therefore are drifting towards choices that decrease the negative effects of such lifestyle diseases. Natural health supplements act as a healthy alternative to prevent such diseases. This has led to an explosive growth in the market for natural health supplements globally.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Herbalife International

Omega Protein

Nutraceutical International

United Naturals Food

Blackmores

Naturex

Evonik Industries

The Nature’s Bounty

Amway

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Tablets

Capsules

Softgels Segment by Application

Adults

Kids

Elderly

Few Important Points From Table Of Contents:

Global Natural Health Supplements Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Natural Health Supplements Market Overview

2 Global Natural Health Supplements Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Natural Health Supplements Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Natural Health Supplements Consumption by Regions

5 Global Natural Health Supplements Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Natural Health Supplements Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Health Supplements Business

8 Natural Health Supplements Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Natural Health Supplements Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

