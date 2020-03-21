New Research on Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market CAGR of +16% During Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2025 Forecast Period: Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan

Global Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of +16% by 2024.

Fatty liver disease refers to the accumulation of fat (triglycerides,) in the liver. The liver cell contains fats, but the accumulation of excess fat can be a cause of concern and can lead to liver inflammation known as steatohepatitis. The fatty liver can be caused by alcohol as well as can be non-alcohol. Steatohepatitis can cause liver cirrhosis (fibrosis, scarring, and hardening of the liver). The cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is unknown. The nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common diseases in the United States. The prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rising due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity.

This report gives a detailed and comprehensive understanding of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics market. With precise data covering all key aspects of the existing market, this report offers existing data of leading manufacturers. Understanding of the market condition by compliance of accurate historical data regarding each and every segment for the forecast period is mentioned. Leading factors affecting the growth of the market in a positive and negative perspective is examined and evaluated and projected in the report in detail. Insightful views and case studies from various industry experts help make the report more authentic.

Top Players Profiled in this Report include:

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Allergan

In some individuals, NAFLD progresses to end-stage liver disease, leading to liver-related morbidity and mortality. The prevalence of NAFLD in Hispanics is more compared with the prevalence of the disease in Caucasians. The major risk factors associated with NAFLD are obesity, gastric bypass surgery, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics market in gloabal and china.

Oral

Parenteral

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

Hospital

Clinic

Others

