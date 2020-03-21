New Study Focusing on Technical Textiles Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends

Technical Textiles Market Survey 2019

The Technical Textiles Market report provides a detailed analysis of the current and historical Technical Textiles market trends, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts, as well as the hard-hitting market facts.

A technical textile is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, where function is the primary criterion. Technical textiles include textiles for automotive applications, medical textiles (e.g., implants), geotextiles (reinforcement of embankments), agrotextiles (textiles for crop protection), and protective clothing (e.g., heat and radiation protection for fire fighter clothing, molten metal protection for welders, stab protection and bulletproof vests, and spacesuits).

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers, DuPont, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Ahlstrom, Techtex, Freudenberg, Honeywell, Johns Manville, 3M, Global-safety-textiles, Kimberly-Clark, TWE-Group, Alexium International, JM-Textile, Huntsman, Asahi Kasei Fibers, Protan, Milliken, Invista, Arville, Polymer Group, A&E, Borgers, Don & Low, P&G, DELFINGEN , IBENA, Dow Corning, Lenzing, Tech-Tex, Schoeller-textiles

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Medtech, Mobiltech, Oekotech

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Agriculture, Auto industry, Electronic Industry, Aerospace, Medical Industry, Achitechive, Other

First, over the past couple of years, the demand for technical textiles has been increasing significantly owing to their superior functionality and physical properties and greater research and development. While the technical textiles industry has matured in many respects, the sector continues to grow, spurred on by a myriad of macro-drivers, such as growing populations in developing countries, maturing populations in developed economies, increasing urbanization, higher spending on road and rail infrastructure, increasing air travel in the Middle and Far East, and higher demands for environmental protection.

Second, the technical textiles industry is rather separated: there are thousands of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DuPont and 3M, both have perfect products. Germany is widely regarded as Europe’s market leader in technical textiles – around 50%, possibly even more, of the country’s textile output is in such products. In China, the manufactures focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Henan province, with nonwoven as the main product.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market, which is most commonly to see in Europe. BTT has production bases in Belgium and Asia, Ahlstrom ha production bases separated in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Also, many international companies choose to set up factories in China too, such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Technology always plays the most important role in market performance of technical textiles. The innovation of new technology generates great fortune for giant companies like DuPont and 3M. Nowadays, many traditional textile manufacturers are considering structural change on the part of producers of traditional textiles to become highly technical and specialist manufacturers of high-quality textile products.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high, because many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. Regionally, United States and Europe are the main exporters of technical textiles, China has been in the improvement of its performance in this field, but most of its high end products or fiber has to be imported from developed areas.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. PGI expanded its market share through the purchasement of Tesalca-Texnovo. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of technical textiles will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Technical Textiles Market report Includes:

An overview of the global market and technologies for the Technical Textiles. Relevant patent analysis. Comprehensive profiles of major participants in the industry. Trend and forecast analysis: Examination of recent trends and advancements in the product pipeline of the market as well as new approaches to deal with the new challenges. Segmentation analysis: Coverage of all the market segments, including product type, application, end-users, and industry verticals among others. Market Dynamics: Analysis of the market’s dynamics, particularly growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Regional analysis: Global Technical Textiles market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Strategic analysis: This includes partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and competitive landscape of Technical Textiles in the global market.

Lastly, the Technical Textiles report presents statistics, market current trends, and end-user applications. The Technical Textiles research conclusions, findings, appendix, and data source with a summarized view of the Technical Textiles market is also included in this report.

