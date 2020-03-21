Organic Cocoa Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Organic Cocoa Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 116 pages with table and figures in it.

This report studies the Organic Cocoa market. Organic cocoa has many nutritional benefits such as more fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and many other minerals. Moreover it also contains antioxidants, which helps to protect skin. Organic cocoa also helps to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Organic cocoa is produced and processed through natural techniques such as crops rotation, biological crop protection, green manure and compost. On the one hand, implementing organic production and becoming certified can be expensive, especially for small holders, and the return on investment may not be high. On the other hand, it could increase yields and improve quality.

This report studies the Organic Cocoa Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global average price of Organic Cocoa varied largely, from 2500 USD/MT to 3900 USD/MT. As an agricultural product, the price of Organic Cocoa is largely influenced by the weather and harvest.

The classification of Organic Cocoa includes Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder and Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Powder represent nearly 69.63% Market share, followed by Cocoa Liquor with market share of 21.06%.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Cocoa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.31% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.32%.

The worldwide market for Organic Cocoa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Barry Callebaut

Olam

Cargill

SunOpta

Blommer

BTÂ Cocoa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Others

Highlights of the Global Organic Cocoa report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Organic Cocoa market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Organic Cocoa market.

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Cocoa Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Organic Cocoa , with sales, revenue, and price of Organic Cocoa , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Organic Cocoa , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Organic Cocoa market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Cocoa sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

