Oryzenin Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2022

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new report, which is titled, “Oryzenin Market: North America to Dominate the Global Oryzenin Market in Terms of Revenue: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022).” According to the report, oryzenin is a much better alternative as compared to barley, wheat, and rye as it does not lead to any kind of allergies or disorders such as the celiac disease and this is a key factor boosting its demand worldwide. Consumers seeking lactose free and gluten free source of protein are extensively demanding oryzenin, as it is safe and does not cause any disorders relating to digestion. As per FMI, the global oryzenin market will reach an evaluation of US$12 mn by 2022, expanding it robust CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2022

The market for oryzenin is also expected to be boosted by the increasing incidences of gastrointestinal diseases, celiac disease, and irritable bowel syndrome. As the demand for rice protein is increasing on account of its functional properties, the demand for oryzenin will also grow. This is because oryzenin is a glutelin type which is found in the seeds of rice. Some of the other factors impacting the growth of this market include the low cost of producing rice proteins, high protein content, and high gelling properties. All these aforementioned factors are the reasons behind the extensive use of oryzenin in the food and beverage industry. The increasing health awareness, use as an enhancer for boosting nutritional value in food products, and growing use in sports nutrition will spur the growth of this market worldwide.

On the basis of geography, the global oryzenin​ market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, it is estimated that North America will emerge as the most lucrative regional market for oryzenin and expand at a healthy CAGR of 9% between 2017 and 2022. By product type, it is estimated that the isolate segment will lead in the market and expand at a healthy 8.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This segment is also estimated to gain the highest BPS by the end of the forecast period. The report also states that the concentrates segment will exhibit high growth potential in the years to come and exhibit a remarkable CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the dry segment is witnessing high growth rate exhibiting an 8.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The drive segment is estimated to gain the highest VPS by the end of the forecast period. On the other hand, the liquid segment holds high share in the market as compared to the dry segment and this trend is estimated to continue for the rest of the office period. On the basis of application, the bakery and confectionery segment has witnessed the highest growth rate for oryzenin, closely followed by the sports and nutrition segment. The sports and nutrition segment is estimated to gain high BPS in the years to come. In fact the sports and nutrition segment is not only leading currently but is estimated to continue to do so in terms of revenue through 2022.

The report profiles leading players within the global oryzenin market for the purpose of study. These players are Kerry Group PLC, Aidp Inc., Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BENEO GmbH, Axiom Foods, Inc., Ribus, Inc., Golden Grain Group Limited, Rice bran Technologies, Inc., Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., and The Green Labs LLC.

