PARKING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2024

Parking Management System Market 2019

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions.

Scope of the Report:

First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system’s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure.

With the development of the world and China’s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China’s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system.

The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system’s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product’s gross margin is about 50%, the China’s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Parking Management System market is valued at 410 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3M

Kapsch

Swarco

Siemens

Amano

Q-Free

Thales

Tyco

Xerox

Cubic

Integrapark

Imtech

EDC

Jieshun

Fujica

Dashou

KEYTOP

Shenchuang

Carsafe

OPEN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-road

Off-road

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Parking Guidence

Tolling System

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Parking Management System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Parking Management System

1.2 Classification of Parking Management System by Types

1.2.1 Global Parking Management System Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Parking Management System Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-road

1.2.4 Off-road

1.3 Global Parking Management System Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Parking Management System Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Parking Guidence

1.3.3 Tolling System

1.4 Global Parking Management System Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Parking Management System Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Parking Management System (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Kapsch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kapsch Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Swarco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Swarco Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Amano

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Amano Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Q-Free

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Q-Free Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Thales

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Parking Management System Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Thales Parking Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



