Philippines Clorox Co, The in Home Care Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Description:-
Clorox Co, The in Home Care Market Philippines 2022
The Clorox Co manufactures and distributes its products in the Philippines through Clorox International Philippines Inc.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Headlines
Prospects
Multifunctional Aspect of Clorox Co, The in Home Care Translates Into Steady Growth Prospects
Substitution Effect Could Occur As Younger Generation Opts for Specialised Cleaners
Competitive Landscape
Clorox Co, The in Home Care Is Dominated by Green Cross, A Domestic Player
Category Data
Executive Summary
Multinational Players Continue To Dominate Home Care in the Philippines
Healthy Volume and Value Growth Levels Expected Over the Forecast Period
Home Care Imbued With Multifunctional Properties Attract Consumers
Marketing Tactics and Promotional Deals Continue To Be Most Effective Way To Sustain Share
Unmet Potential Within the Philippines
Market Indicators
Table 7 Households 2012-2017
Market Data
