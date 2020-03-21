Philippines Clorox Co, The in Home Care Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Clorox Co, The in Home Care in the Philippines” to its Research Database.

Clorox Co, The in Home Care Market Philippines 2022

The Clorox Co manufactures and distributes its products in the Philippines through Clorox International Philippines Inc.

The Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Multifunctional Aspect of Clorox Co, The in Home Care Translates Into Steady Growth Prospects

Substitution Effect Could Occur As Younger Generation Opts for Specialised Cleaners

Competitive Landscape

Clorox Co, The in Home Care Is Dominated by Green Cross, A Domestic Player

Category Data

Executive Summary

Multinational Players Continue To Dominate Home Care in the Philippines

Healthy Volume and Value Growth Levels Expected Over the Forecast Period

Home Care Imbued With Multifunctional Properties Attract Consumers

Marketing Tactics and Promotional Deals Continue To Be Most Effective Way To Sustain Share

Unmet Potential Within the Philippines

Market Indicators

Table 7 Households 2012-2017

Market Data

