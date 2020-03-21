Recent Study Reveals Growth Prospects of Postage Stamp Paper Market During 2028

Postage Stamp Paper Market: An Overview : Postage stamp paper is made up of cellulose fiber with flattened weaved structure. These are generally shaped into sheets. In postage stamp paper, stamp design is applied on one side and the glue or adhesive is applied at the other. Although, the paper used for postage stamp printing can be made into sheets or it can be a part of the roll before being cut to specific sizes. The fibers which are commonly used for the manufacturing of postage stamp paper are wood, bark, and straw including some grasses. For improving durability and strength of postage stamp paper, cotton rags or linen have been added.

The postage stamp paper can be divided into various types including – quadrille, wove paper, laid paper, granite, glazed, enameled, and baton among others. Wove paper is even and smooth with uniform texture throughout. Wove postage stamp paper when exposed to light, show small points very close together. Contrarily, laid paper has very close parallel lines with cross wires at particular intervals. In a similar way, different types of paper offers different characteristics. Overall the outlook for the stamp paper market is supposed to be positive during the forecast period.

Postage Stamp Paper Market: Dynamics : Postage stamp paper market is supposed to expand on the backdrop of rising postal services across the globe. Postage stamp paper offers security against fraud during the postal delivery services. Apart from it, the postage stamp paper is used in legal services such as courts, agreements, and other government activities for carrying out processes lawfully. Postage stamp papers are either judicial or non-judicial. Judicial postage stamp paper is used in courts, and non-judicial postage stamp paper is used for the execution of papers and documents including commercial agreements. Instead of cash transaction during judicial work, postage stamp paper is used as a payment mode to avoid forgery.

The government also generates revenue through the sale of postage stamp papers. These factors are expected to drive the global postage stamp paper market during the forecast period. The trend of collecting postage stamp paper among people is running long since past decades. The stamp collectors and philatelists understand the uniqueness and importance of postage stamp paper. This factor is supposed to propel the demand for the global postage stamp paper market during the forecast period. The rising use of electronic stamps in the market is expected to hamper the postal stamp paper market during the next decade.

Postage Stamp Paper Market: Segmentation : On the basis of fiber used,the postage stamp paper market is segmented into: Wood, Bark, Straws, Others; On the basis of paper type,the postage stamp paper market is segmented into: Laid, Wove, Batonne, Glazed, Others; On the basis of application,the postage stamp paper market is segmented into: Judicial Purposes, Non-judicial purposes, Postal Services, Personal interest (Collection);

Postage Stamp Paper Market: Regional Outlook : APEJ is supposed to dominate the global postage stamp paper market. It is attributed to the use of postage stamp paper in the countries such as India and China with strong network postal network. The region is expected to witness above average growth rate during the next decade. North America and Western Europe regions are supposed to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the growing trend of e-stamps in the region. MEA is expected to witness high growth in the postage stamp paper market during the next decade. Some countries in the Africa region is expected to fuel the demand for postage stamp paper due to the lack of technology in the region.

Postage Stamp Paper Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the global Postage Stamp Paper market are: Tullis Russell, UPM Raflatac, Goznak, Security Papers Limited, Adminware Corporation, Kaizen Metal Forming Private Limited, B N Paper Company, Glatfelter, FNMT-RCM, Stamped Paper Co., Seaman Paper Asial;

