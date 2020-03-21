Salt Hydrate Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Salt Hydrate: Pharmaceutical Industry to Remain Dominant Consumer Through 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Salt Hydrate Market covers a comprehensive analysis of the global Salt Hydrate market in terms of market Volume (Tones) & value (000 US$) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in the global salt hydrate market according to end-use industry. The study considers 2017 as the base year with the market values estimated for year 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration 2018 to 2026. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2018 to 2026. The study covers value chain analysis, salt hydrate market dynamics, industry growth analysis.

Overview of Salt hydrate Market: Salt hydrate market consists of an inorganic salts and water. The most commonly utilized salt hydrate include sodium sulfate dehydrate, magnesium chloride hex hydrate, dodecahydrate, etc. Building & construction and pharmaceutical industry are the key consumers of salt hydrate.

The next section of the report discusses Salt hydrate market dynamics such as drivers, trends and restraints impacting the market growth at a global level. Salt hydrate market opportunities and the potential for the manufacturers have been also presented in the subsequent section of the chapter.

Salt hydrate Market key competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value) and Salt hydrate market share, Profiles/Analysis, Sales Area and Its Competitors for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Salca BV

Phase Change Products Pty Ltd

PCM Products Ltd.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

RGEES LLC

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Climator Sweden AB

Based on the end-use industry, the global salt hydrate market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Others (textile, electronics, etc.)

Geographically, this Salt Hydrate Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Next section of the report provides value (000 US$) and volume (tons) projection for the salt hydrate market on the basis of respective segments at a global level. The global salt hydrate market values represented in the section have been agglomerated by collecting the data and information at a regional level. Salt hydrate market information along with the key insights and facts, covers unique analysis frameworks such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, Salt hydrate market attractiveness and share analysis for each sub-types of the segments covered in each segment.

The market numbers, pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments i.e. end-use industry are estimated through the combination of primary and secondary research among target regions and countries. The base year volume data is arrived at through collecting and analyzing the historical market information as well as through the multipronged hypothesis generation, triangulated from the details collected/benchmarked from the country or regional level sales volume and collaborated from the supply side statistics. Key sources referred to arrive at the global salt hydrate market size includes: salt hydrate manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, industry association & trade experts, along with the secondary documents, available through public domain, paid database, and PMRs in-house data repository.

