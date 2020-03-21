Self-service Kiosk 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

— Self-service Kiosk Market 2019

Self-service Kiosk is a small physical structure (often including a computer and a display screen) that displays information for people walking by. Kiosks are common near the entrances of shopping malls in North America where they provide shoppers with directions. Kiosks are also used at trade shows and professional conferences.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of self-service kiosk is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of self-service kiosk includes indoor kiosk, outdoor kiosk, and the sales proportion of indoor kiosk in 2016 is about 70.23%, and the proportion is in increase trend from 2012 to 2016.

Self-service kiosk is widely used in Retail, Financial Service, Hospitality, Public Sector and Others. The most sales market proportion of self-service kiosk is Retail and in 2016 with55.28% market share. The trend of Retail is increasing.

The worldwide market for Self-service Kiosk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach

19600 million US$ in 2024, from 15200 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Self-service Kiosk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NCR

Diebold

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Crane

GRG Banking

SandenVendo

N&W Global Vending

Sielaff

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor Kiosk

Outdoor Kiosk

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Financial services

Hospitality

Public Sector

Travel

Food industry

Other applications

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Self-service Kiosk Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Indoor Kiosk

1.2.2 Outdoor Kiosk

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Financial services

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Public Sector

1.3.5 Travel

1.3.6 Food industry

1.3.7 Other applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NCR

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NCR Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Diebold

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Diebold Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Fuji Electric

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fuji Electric Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hitachi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hitachi Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Crane

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Crane Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 GRG Banking

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 GRG Banking Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 SandenVendo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Self-service Kiosk Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SandenVendo Self-service Kiosk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

