Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Segmentation By Type, Application & Regions By 2017 – 2025

This report on the shock wave therapy device market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of bone injury patients and geriatric kidney stone patients are increasing the usage of shock wave therapy device. Less pain and high-definition healing technology are the major drivers of the global shock wave therapy device market.

The shock wave therapy device market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on modality, technology, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major player’s product portfolio-based on technology & application to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global shock wave therapy device market.

Shock Wave Therapy Device Market: Key Segments

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into focused shock wave generation, radial or ballistic shock wave generation, and combined shock wave generation. The focused shock wave generation segment is further divided into electromagnetic shock wave generation (EMSG), electrohydraulic shock wave generation (EHSG), and piezoelectric shock wave generation (PSG). The technology segment has been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the shock wave therapy device market has been segmented into four major categories: hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, and others. The shock wave therapy device are also segmented into portable shock wave device and fixed shock wave device based on the modality. The market segments has been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global shock wave therapy device market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global shock wave therapy device market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., BTL corporate, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH., Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ?NCELER MEDICAL LTD, and Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co.

Global shock wave therapy device market has been segmented as below:

Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market, by Technology, 2015–2025

Focused Shock Wave Generation Electromagnetic Shock Wave Generation (EMSG) Electrohydraulic Shock Wave Generation (EHSG) Piezoelectric Shock Wave Generation (PSG)

Radial or Ballistic Shock Wave Generation

Combined Shock Wave Generation

Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market, by Application, 2015–2025

Orthopedic

Cardiology

Erectile Dysfunction

Urology

Others

Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market, by Modality, 2015–2025

Portable Shock Wave Device

Fixed Shock Wave Device

Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market, by End-user, 2015–2025

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehab centers

Others

Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market, by Geography, 2015–2025

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



