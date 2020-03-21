Smart Sensors Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Smart Sensors Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on.

Smart sensor prices are expected to fall drastically in the coming decade, due to diminishing hardware costs, and ‘economies of scale’, which will be one of the major factors for increasing adoption of smart sensors in industries. The global Smart Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Honeywell

Eaton

Analog Devices

Infineon

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Siemens

TE Connectivity

Legrand

GE

Vishay Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Flow Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Occupancy Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Speed Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Torque Sensors

Touch Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Sensors

1.2 Smart Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flow Sensors

1.2.3 Humidity Sensors

1.2.4 Occupancy Sensors

1.2.5 Position Sensors

1.2.6 Pressure Sensors

1.2.7 Speed Sensors

1.2.8 Temperature Sensors

1.2.9 Torque Sensors

1.2.10 Touch Sensors

1.2.11 Ultrasonic Sensors

1.3 Smart Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Industrial Automation

1.3.6 Building Automation

1.3.7 Consumer Electronics

1.4 Global Smart Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Sensors Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Eaton

7.3.1 Eaton Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Eaton Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Analog Devices

7.4.1 Analog Devices Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Analog Devices Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Infineon

7.5.1 Infineon Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Infineon Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NXP Semiconductors

7.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Siemens Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TE Connectivity

7.9.1 TE Connectivity Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TE Connectivity Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Legrand

7.10.1 Legrand Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Legrand Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GE

7.12 Vishay

8 Smart Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Sensors

8.4 Smart Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

