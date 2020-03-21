Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System Market Growth and Technology:

TETRA is an evolving open digital trunked mobile radio standard with a high growth potential. It is developed to meet the requirements of PMR users in the public safety, commercial and industrial, transportation, government, utilities, PAMR, oil and gas, and military sectors. TETRA is the most preferred voice service for public safety users outside North America.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology. PMR performs voice communication using the circuit switching technology, while VoLTE is carried as voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) packets. LTE is anticipated to deliver voice services over an Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), which uses the PMR technology to transfer voice. Also, the advent of LTE for tactical communication is focused on broadband mobile data.

One of the major drivers for this market is demand for reliable and cost-effective TETRA systems. Dedicated TETRA systems separate themselves from the typical commercial public telecom networks on two factors: minimal time for the deployment of a TETRA system and a high level of application support by mission-specific communication networks. Compared with other systems. TETRA systems involve a lesser number of devices to cover a similar area. Therefore, the time taken to implement this service is also less compared with other systems.

Product Type Coverage:

Portable, Vehicular

Product Application Coverage:

Transportation, Public Safety, Utilities, Military and Defence, Industrial

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

