Top Details in GLOBAL RAIL WHEEL (RAILWAY WHEEL) MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This industry study presents the global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders NSSMC, Interpipe, etc.

Rail Wheels a type of Wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The Wheels is on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed – they’re a safety feature. The Wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved.

Ideally, the Wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. It’s usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France it’s usually at 1/40. Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles.

Globally, the rail wheels industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of rail wheels is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like NSSMC, Interpipe, EVRAZ NTMK and Vyksa Steel Works (VSW), etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their rail wheels and related services. Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific are the major consumption regions and their market share is 15.32%, 8.55% and 49.60%

The consumption volume of rail wheels is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rail wheels industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rail wheels is still promising.



The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel).

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

