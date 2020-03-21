UPS Market Global Trends 2018-2025: Schneider-Electric, Eaton, Emerson, Activepower, S&C

The analysis study offer by Ameco Research titled “Global UPS Market ” evaluates the performance of the UPS in International Market, at this time and traditionally, and makes future projections based on the results of the analysis.

According to Ameco Research, the Global UPS Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 7.6% over the forecast period and reach worth around 9.88 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global UPS Market Trends” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global UPS Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global UPS Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) converts incoming AC to DC through a rectifier, and converts it back with an inverter. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitor, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.

Schneider-Electric, EATON and Emerson captured the top three revenue share spots in the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 2 percent revenue share, followed by EATON with 15.49 percent revenue share and Emerson with 9.28 percent revenue share.

Applications of the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) are concentrated on Telecommunication, Financial industry, Government procurement and Manufacturing industry, with total 72.69 percent market share in 2015. In term of the classifications segment, products in 1-10 kVA are the most output, but the profit is getting lower. Leading companies continue to develop high-end market. Modularization ups with high power is a new area with high profits and technology.

This report focuses on UPS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UPS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider-Electric

Eaton

Emerson

Activepower

S&C

ABB

Socomec

Toshiba

Gamatronic

Kehua

KSTAR

EAST

Zhicheng Champion

Delta Greentech

Eksi

CyberPower

Jonchan

Sendon

Angid

Stone

SORO Electronics

Baykee

Jeidar

Sanke

Foshan Prostar

DPC

Hossoni

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Technology

Offline/standby Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Line-interactive Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Online/double-conversion Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

By Capabilities

<1 kVA

1-10 kVA

10-100 kVA

100-250 kVA

>250 kVA Segment by Application

Financial Industry

Telecommunication Industry

Government Procurement

Manufacturing Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the UPS Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Table Of Contents

Global UPS Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 UPS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UPS

1.2 UPS Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global UPS Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Offline/standby Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

1.2.3 Line-interactive Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

1.2.4 Online/double-conversion Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

1.3 UPS Segment by Application

1.3.1 UPS Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Financial Industry

1.3.3 Telecommunication Industry

1.3.4 Government Procurement

1.3.5 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.6 Transportation Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global UPS Market by Region

1.4.1 Global UPS Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global UPS Market Size

1.5.1 Global UPS Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global UPS Production (2014-2025) 2 Global UPS Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UPS Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global UPS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global UPS Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers UPS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 UPS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UPS Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 UPS Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global UPS Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global UPS Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global UPS Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America UPS Production

3.4.1 North America UPS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe UPS Production

3.5.1 Europe UPS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China UPS Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China UPS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan UPS Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan UPS Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global UPS Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global UPS Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America UPS Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe UPS Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China UPS Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan UPS Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global UPS Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global UPS Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global UPS Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global UPS Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global UPS Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global UPS Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global UPS Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global UPS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UPS Business

7.1 Schneider-Electric

7.1.1 Schneider-Electric UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schneider-Electric UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eaton

7.2.1 Eaton UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eaton UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Emerson

7.3.1 Emerson UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Emerson UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Activepower

7.4.1 Activepower UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Activepower UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 S&C

7.5.1 S&C UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 S&C UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ABB

7.6.1 ABB UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ABB UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Socomec

7.7.1 Socomec UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Socomec UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Toshiba

7.8.1 Toshiba UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Toshiba UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Gamatronic

7.9.1 Gamatronic UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Gamatronic UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kehua

7.10.1 Kehua UPS Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 UPS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kehua UPS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 KSTAR

7.12 EAST

7.13 Zhicheng Champion

7.14 Delta Greentech

7.15 Eksi

7.16 CyberPower

7.17 Jonchan

7.18 Sendon

7.19 Angid

7.20 Stone

7.21 SORO Electronics

7.22 Baykee

7.23 Jeidar

7.24 Sanke

7.25 Foshan Prostar

7.26 DPC

7.27 Hossoni 8 UPS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UPS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UPS

8.4 UPS Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 UPS Distributors List

9.3 UPS Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global UPS Market Forecast

11.1 Global UPS Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global UPS Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global UPS Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global UPS Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global UPS Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America UPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe UPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China UPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan UPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global UPS Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America UPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe UPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China UPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan UPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global UPS Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global UPS Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

