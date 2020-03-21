Why is Machine Glazed Paper Market witnessing Significant Demand in the Global Market During 2018 – 2028

Machine Glazed Paper Market: Overview : Machine glazed paper is a type of uncoated paper, its one side has shiny appearance while the other side is slightly rough. Shining and smoothness on the one side offer excellent printability. Unlike kraft paper, machine glazed paper has a high tensile strength which makes machine glazed paper an optimum choice for various applications ranging from chewing wrappers to soap wrappers to butter wraps. Machine glazed paper represents low variation in grammage across the paper, and it offers excellent machinability. The properties of machine glazed paper can be enhanced by the process of calendaring the paper or by the chemical refining the pulp. The machine glazed paper is useful for printing, coating, packaging converters, laminating and envelope manufacturing, etc. The demand for machine glazed paper market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Machine Glazed Paper Market: Dynamics : Machine glazed paper is made of unbleached virgin fibers, which make them suitable for food applications. The machine glazed paper can be combined with other substrates including aluminum foil and polyester films by laminating process, used for various applications including wrappers for soap, confectionary, and other products. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global machine glazed paper market during the forecast period. Machine glazed paper finds useful applications in industries such as aeronautics, metallurgy, and car making, among others. The printability, excellent machinability and flexibility of machine glazed paper ensure its adaptability to the wide range of applications across various end-use sectors.

The machine glazed paper is available in a weight range of 30 gsm to 120 gsm. The structure of machine glazed paper is such that it offers a better barrier towards air or moisture. The versatile nature of machine glazed paper makes it suitable to use in various end-use sectors. The machine glazed paper is used as acid-free paper for packaging of apparels, jewelry, and also used as anti-rust paper for packaging of machine parts to prevent them from corrosion. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the global machine glazed paper market during the forecast period.

Machine Glazed Paper Market: Segmentation : Globally, the machine glazed paper market has been segmented on the basis of grade, weight, application, end use and region. On the basis of grade, the global machine glazed paper market is segmented as: Bleached, Unbleached; On the basis of weight, the global machine glazed paper market is segmented as: Less than 30 gsm, 30 gsm to 50 gsm, 50 gsm to 100 gsm, 100 gsm & above; On the basis of application, the global machine glazed paper market is segmented as: Wrapping, Printing, Coating & Lamination, Others; On the basis of end use, the global machine glazed paper market is segmented as: Food, Bakery & Confectionary, Automotive, Textile & Apparels, Aeronautics, Metallurgical, Others; On the basis of region, the global machine glazed paper market is segmented as – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan;

APEJ, dominated especially by countries such as India, China, and South Korea, among others, is supposed to dominate the global machine glazed paper market during forecast period. It is attributed to the presence of various end-use industries including machinery, automobiles and textile in the region. The region is followed by Western Europe, where numerous global players of food, textiles and other sectors are present.

The region has many food service providers, which is expected to fuel the demand for machine glazed paper, especially in the countries including the U.K., France, and Germany. North America is supposed to witness average growth in the global machine glazed paper market during the next decade. The U.S. is expected to dominate the regional market owing to presence of top manufacturers and producers with outstanding facilities. Latin America and Eastern Europe regions are supposed to foresee above-average growth in the global machine glazed paper market during the forecast period.

Machine Glazed Paper Market: Key Players : Examples of some of the leading players operating in the global machine glazed paper market are – BPM Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Mondi Group, SPE Flexibles, SCG Packaging, Shawano Paper Mill, Charta Global, Papelera Guipuzcoana de Zicuñaga (Iberpapel Group), Twin Rivers Paper Company, Gascogne Papier;

Key Developments: In February, 2017, Verso Corporation has developed the NK Series, a family of lightweight, machine glazed papers manufactured using unbleached virgin fiber. In June, 2017, Charta Global had announced the addition of Enza Kraft to its production line specialty kraft papers. This is certified, virgin pulp-based, machine glazed paper.

