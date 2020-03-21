Wood Vinegar Market Rising Trends and Growing Demand From 2019 to 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Wood Vinegar Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Wood vinegar is a natural substance extracted from wood also known as pyroligneous acid, mokusaku or liquid smoke. Wood vinegar is a biodegradable and non-toxic material used in animal feeds and agriculture, and consider as a good choice for organic farming. Wood vinegar aids in stimulating plant & fruit growth, reduce odor, enriches soil fertility, prevents pests, weeds, roots from rotting and enhance seeds for germination. Moreover, wood vinegar strengthens the photosynthesis, expands the content of chlorophyll of the plants, and improves the crop resistance. Wood vinegar is produced through the process of carbonization, which takes place when the wood is heated in an airless container. Wood vinegar is used as a source for acetic acids. Acetic acids account for 6-7% of overall ingredients and 70% of natural matter. In addition, vinegar is comprised of 80-90% of water along with more than 200 organic compounds. Also, when bio-oils produced at a moderate temperate with the relatively high heating rate, it turned into wood vinegar. Wood vinegar has a strong germicidal effect owing to the presence of germicidal ingredients such as phenol & methanol, and high acidity property.

Wood Vinegar Market:Drivers and Restraints

Wood vinegar market is witnessing maximum growth owing to increasing use of bio-fertilizers and pesticides among food manufacturers, improve flavor, firmness, color, better crop yield, enhance soil fertility, expanding government initiatives for the use of bio-based ingredient & pigments in food, and a substitute to agrochemicals. Moreover, expanding application of wood vinegar among various industries, low manufacturing cost, potential for waste management, and upsurge in the food industry are some of the others factors that can boost the demand for wood vinegar over the forecast period. However, limited manufacturers for the production of wood vinegar and stringent regime policies & regulations may hamper the growth of wood vinegar market in the near future.

Wood Vinegar Market:Segmentation

The Wood vinegar market has been classified on the basis of pyrolysis method, and application.

Based on pyrolysis method, the wood vinegar market is segmented into the following:

Fast Pyrolysis

Slow Pyrolysis

Intermediate Pyrolysis

Based on application, the wood vinegar market is segmented into the following:

Animal Feed

Agriculture

Consumer Products

Food

Medicinal

Wood Vinegar Market:Overview

Wood vinegar market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future, owing to the fact that it has a empyreumatic taste , odor, grow healthy soil microbes, better resistance to pests, has an acidifying pH adjuster, and enhance the nutrition level & quality of the produced crops. Moreover, acceptance of wood vinegar as an essential farming raw material, and used as a pesticide are some of the other factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of wood vinegar during the forecast period. Based on pyrolysis method, slow pyrolysis is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to aid the fuel production, power generation from various biomasses, pre-conditioning unit for gasifiers, and improve the quality of wood vinegar based products. Based on application, agriculture segment dominates the global wood vinegar market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its several advantages in the agriculture sector such as improve seeds incubation, stimulate root growth, soil enrichment and control the harmful effect of weed on crop growth.

Wood Vinegar Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, wood vinegar market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the wood vinegar marketfollowed by Europe This is attributed to the high consumption of convenience and processed food, high awareness about food safety, high demand for bio-based agriculture fertilizers and extensively use of wood vinegar in Japan and other regions. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and show substantial growth in terms of increasing use of organic fertilizer, substitute to synthetic chemicals for small-scale farmers, and the presence of local players in these regions are some of the factors which strengthens the growthof wood vinegar market throughout the forecast period.

Wood Vinegar Market:Key Players

Some players of wood vinegar market are Nettenergy B.V., Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Wood Vinegar Australia, Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Byron Biochar, Nakashima Trading Co.Ltd.and Nettenergy B.V.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material, and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

