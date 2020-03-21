Workforce Analytics Market Future Trends to 2024 – Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio, ATOSS, Genesys, Monet Software, InVision AG and Teleopti

The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce. North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the workforce analytics market from 2016 to 2022, due to the presence of a large number of analytics vendors. Asia-Pacific (APAC) offers potential growth opportunities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Workforce Analytics market will register a 16.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1830 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workforce Analytics business

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio, ATOSS, Genesys, Monet Software, InVision AG and Teleopti.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Workforce Analyticss (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Workforce Analytics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

<100 employees

100-499 employees

500-999 employees

1,000-4,999 employees

>5000 employees

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Workforce Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Workforce Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Workforce Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workforce Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Workforce Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

