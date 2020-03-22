Global Angioplasty Balloons Market2025 Key Players: Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott , Angiodynamics, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biomerics.

Segmentation: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

By Type (Plain old balloon angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons, Stent graft balloon catheter), Material (Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers, Other), Balloon Type (Semi-Compliant, Non-Compliant), Disease Indication (Coronary angioplasty, Venous angioplasty, Carotid angioplasty, Renal artery angioplasty, Peripheral angioplasty), End User(Cath labs, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market is expected to reach USD 2,903.35 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025.

Drivers: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population.

GROWING INCIDENCES OF TARGET DISEASE

The increase in the number of diseases related to the heart is caused due to many reasons such as, Peripheral artery disease (PAD) that is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries to the legs, stomach, arms, and head — most commonly in the arteries of the legs. PAD is similar to coronary artery disease (CAD).

Both PAD and CAD are caused by atherosclerosis that narrows and blocks arteries in various critical regions of the body. There are some valvular heart diseases that affect the valves function to control blood movement in and out of the heart.

According to the article published by the World Health Organization (WHO), In November 2017, it was observed that the number of people suffering from the diabetes has climbed from 1980 to 2014 at a very high rate.

A study was conducted by the PLOS (nonprofit open access science, technology and medicine publisher, innovator and advocacy organization) In March 2017, in this study 14618 people (random sample) were observed in some cities of China, the study was analyzed through SPSS. The result suggests that VHD are notably common in this population and increase with age.

Major Players: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott , Angiodynamics, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biomerics, LLC, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated, Cordis Corporation, Hexacath , Jotec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microport Scientific, Nipro Medical Corporation, Palex Medical SA, Panmed US, Stryker, Teleflex Inororated and Terumo Corporation among others.

The global angioplasty balloons market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Angioplasty balloons market is dominated by Medtronic accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by C. R. Bard, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation among others.

Medtronic:

Founded in 1949, headquartered in Dublin (Ireland), Medtronic is a public owned company. Company is involved in researcher, designer, manufacturer, and seller of instruments or appliances that alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. It operates in four segments that are Cardiac and Vascular Group (CVG), the Restorative Therapies Group (RTG), the Diabetes Group and the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG). It has 91,000 employees and has revenue of USD 29,710 Million in 2017.

In February 2017, QT Vascular (Singapore) has signed an agreement with Medtronic, for the distribution of its chocolate percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) catheter. This agreement will be valid for 5 years. The product will help Medtronic to sell the products for usage of atraumatic dilatation in the treatment of blocked arteries. The deal was done for USD 28 million.

Medtronic has its presence in Asia-Pacific , EMEA, America, Greater China. I has many subsidiaries in different locations such as Covidien Ltd. (Ireland), RF Surgical Systems(U.S.), Aptus Endosystems Inc (U.S.), Corventis, Inc. (U.S.), HeartWare Inc (U.S.), Vitatron N.V.(Netherlands), Xomed Australia PTY Limited (Australia) and others

R. Bard, Inc.:

Founded in 1907, headquartered in New Jersey (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. is a public owned company. Company is developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical products to aid in the diagnosis, treatment, repair, and long-term management of medical conditions associated with urology, oncology, and vascular disease, as well as surgical specialty areas. The company is offering their product category in vascular disease management, urology disease management, oncology disease management and surgical.

In December, BD acquired C.R. Bard (U.S.), a company engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical technologies. The acquisition was intended to create a new health care industry leader in the global market.

R. Bard, Inc. has its presence in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA). I has many subsidiaries in different locations such as Bard Medical Division(U.S.), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(U.S.), Davol Inc (U.S.) and Bard Access Systems, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Boston Scientific Corporation:

Boston Scientific Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S. The company is a providing products and service with the less invasive technologies for diagnosing and treating endoscopy, interventional cardiology, neuromodulation, peripheral interventions, rhythm management, urology and pelvic health medical conditions. It operates their business through three segments namely – Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management And Medsurg.

In October, Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) acquired Apama Medical (U.S.), which is a developer of Apama Radiofrequency (RF) Balloon Catheter Systems to treat atrial fibrillation. With this acquisition the company has strengthened its electrophysiology portfolio and extended into single-shot balloon pulmonary vein isolation treatments for patients suffering from atrial fibrillation,

Boston Scientific Corporation operates in U.S. and internationally in other countries along with its subsidiaries such as Guidant Corporation (U.S.), Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc.(U.S.), American Medical Systems Inc (U.S.) and Atritech, Inc.(U.S.) among others

