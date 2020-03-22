Active Dry Yeast Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Active Dry Yeast Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Active Dry Yeast Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Active Dry Yeast Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Active dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

The global production of active dry yeast increases from 589.7 MT in 2010 to 862.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 9.27%. EU and China are the major manufacturing market in the world. Lessaffre Group is the world leader, which holds the 21.22% production market share in 2014. AB Mauri is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 16.63% in 2014 and Angel Yeast is the China leader with production share of 10.81% in 2014. The big companies like Lessaffre Group and AB Mauri set many overseas bases, while Angel Yeast has built a production in Egypt.

The US total production of active dry yeast increases from 64.4 MT in 2010 to 100.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 10.96%. Midwest holds 45.67% production share of US total production in 2014 while South of US holds 26.47%.

Lessaffre Group (USA) and AB Mauri (USA) are the main manufacturers in the US.

The global Active Dry Yeast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Active Dry Yeast volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active Dry Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

DSM

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Yeast

Giustos

Hodgson Mill

Angel Yeast

Atech Biotechnology

Jiuding Yeast

Forise Yeast

Xinghe Yeast

Sunkeen

Segment by Type

Food grade

Feed grade

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery fermentation

Feed fermentation

Wine fermentation

Others fermentation application

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Active Dry Yeast Manufacturers

Active Dry Yeast Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Active Dry Yeast Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

