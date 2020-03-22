AdBlue Oil in South Africa Market to 2024 – Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals

AdBlue Oil in South Africa Industry 2019

Description:-

AdBlue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), is a blend or an aqueous solution of 32.5% urea and 67.5% of deionized water. It is primarily used as a consumable fluid in diesel and gasoline fuel-based vehicles. The product effectively reduces the emission of oxides of nitrogen by chemically reacting with the exhaust gases.

The South Africa AdBlue market was valued at USD 136.09 million in 2017 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.83% to attain a value mark of USD 188.00 million by the end of 2023. In terms of volume, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.24% to reach 327.14 kilo tons from 434.56 kilo tons. The major factor driving the growth of the South Africa AdBlue market is increasing adoption of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Africa. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income of the people in the country has resulted in the increased sale of automobiles, which is consequently expected to boost the demand for AdBlue.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748321-south-africa-adblue-oil-research-report-information-type

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The growing use of emission reduction products such as AdBlue in the agricultural machinery and construction equipment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of AdBlue.

However, sluggish economic growth in South Africa on account of the looming macroeconomic factors is likely to hamper the market growth during the review period.

Segmentation

The South Africa AdBlue market has been segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction. Among these, the selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for around 82% market share in 2017. By application, the market is categorized into automotive, farm machinery, construction machinery, electronic generators, railway engines, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 84.7 million in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the South Africa AdBlue market are BASF SE (Germany), Engen Petroleum Ltd (South Africa), and Viscol.co.za. (South Africa).

Key Findings

The South Africa AdBlue market was valued at USD 136.09 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 188.0 million by 2024 registering a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The selective catalytic reduction segment accounted for over 82% of the market share in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 157.1 million by the end of the forecast period. The automotive segment emerged as the largest segment accounting for nearly 61% of the market share in 2017.

Intended Audience

• AdBlue Manufacturers

• Traders and Distributors of AdBlue Oil

• Production Process Industries

• Potential Investors

• Raw Material Suppliers

DC –Description

AdBlue preparation

• diesel selective catalytic reduction

• diesel engines

• emission reduction

• selective catalytic reduction technology,

• SCR technology

• aqueous urea solution

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748321-south-africa-adblue-oil-research-report-information-type

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summery

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers Analysis

4.2.1 Increasing penetration of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the African market, wherein South Africa is a bright spot

4.2.2 Gradual adoption of the global emission reduction norms

4.3 Restraint Analysis

4.3.1 Sluggish economic growth due to looming macroeconomic factors

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing use of the product in agricultural machinery and construction equipment

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Fluctuating prices of urea, which are heavily influenced by the global trends

5 Market Factor analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material

5.1.2 AdBlue Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 Applications

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer

6 South Africa AdBlue Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation

6.3 Selective Catalytic Reduction

7 South Africa AdBlue Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Farm Machinery

7.4 Construction Machinery

7.5 Electronic generators

7.6 Railway Engines

7.7 Others

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Key Development Analysis

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3748321

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.