Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 – 2026

Semiconductor packaging prevents physical damage and corrosion of the chips that are to be connected to the circuit boards. In the recent years, semiconductor packaging has evolved giving rise to advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Manufacturers are moving towards new packaging options such as 2.5D integrated circuits and 3D integrated circuits. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also focusing on developing an alternative to the 2.5D packaging.

Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to have a significant impact on the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Hence, new packaging technologies supporting IoT driven semiconductor industry are being introduced. Miniaturization of devices and thermal dissipation are leading towards the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Meanwhile, the requirement for less power consumption, improved efficiency is driving the adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging in the advanced semiconductor packaging market.

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market- Research Methodology

The report on the global advanced semiconductor packaging market offers key insights on the market with help of the data obtained from primary and secondary research. The report has used top-down and bottom-up approach to provide expected market size. The report also offers insights on all the major factors playing an important role in the market growth. The report also includes key trends, market opportunities, factors driving the global market and factors hampering the growth of the market.

During the primary research interview of industry experts was conducted and information provided by them was crosschecked with various data sources. Both micro-economic and macro-economic factors were also taken into account to provide important information on the global as well as regional advanced semiconductor packaging market.

The report also offers segment-wise analysis and region-wise analysis of the global advanced semiconductor packaging market. The secondary research was done to gather data on the market. Sources used in the secondary research included investor presentations, annual reports and financial reports of the major companies. Absolute dollar opportunity is also provided in the report to identify various market opportunities.

The report comprises vital information on the key companies operating in the global advanced semiconductor packaging market. The report enlightens on the key business strategies, developments, new product launch by the key market players. The report also includes details on the regulations in the market across the globe. The report also focuses on the technological advancements in the market and how new technologies will impact the growth of the market in future.

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market- Segmentation

The global advanced semiconductor packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of packaging type, the advanced semiconductor packaging market is divided into Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP), Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP), Flip Chip (FC), and 2.5D/3D.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into application processor/ baseband, central processing units/graphical processing units, dynamic random access memory, NAND, image sensor, and other applications.

Based on the end user, the market is divided into telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical devices, consumer electronics, and other end users.

Region-wise the global market for advanced semiconductor packaging is segmented into Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global advanced semiconductor packaging market are Intel Corp, AMD, Amkor Technology, Hitachi Chemical, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison, Kyocera, and ASE Group.

