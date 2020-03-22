Aerial Imaging Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2026

Aerial Imaging Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by XploreMR analyzes and forecasts the aerial imaging market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and factors playing a key role in the growth of the aerial imaging market during 2018 – 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, key market indicators, and opportunities of the aerial imaging market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the aerial imaging market’s growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing a widespread view of the global aerial imaging market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global aerial imaging market. The study incorporates the market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments, for instance different camera orientations, aerial imaging platforms, and significant end-use industry segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to offer a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the aerial imaging market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the aerial imaging market report explains the market trends and dynamics which include the market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the current and future aerial imaging market. A market outlook analysis has also been provided globally in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by market leaders of the aerial imaging market.The market introduction chapter helps in gaining an idea of different trends and developments related to aerial imaging along with their camera orientation types and various platforms.

Global Aerial Imaging Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global aerial imaging market by segmenting it on the basis of camera orientation into vertical and oblique. Oblique aerial imaging segment is further bifurcated into high oblique and low oblique. Classification on the basis of platform includes manned aircraft (fixed wing and rotary wing), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and others (air balloon, kites, parachutes, etc.). By end-use industry, the market has been classified intogovernment, defense, sports & entertainment, forestry & agriculture, energy, research, construction & real estate, and others. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the aerial imaging market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report highlights the competitive scenario within the aerial imaging market, thus ranking all the major players according to their key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights for the aerial imaging market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

On the basis of country, the North America market is bifurcated into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market is analyzed across France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The APAC aerial imaging market is also segmented at country level which includes China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa region covers Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the aerial imaging market along with its platforms, camera orientation and end-use industry. Also, the report provides insights related to the platforms, camera orientation, and different end-use industries according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Aerial Imaging Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such asannual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, national statistics data, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred. Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from the end user spending on aerial imagery and improvement in aerial imagery capture systems to enhance quality and resolution.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the aerial imaging market,across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get latest market insights andvalidate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offernew and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Aerial Imaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global aerial imaging market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the aerial imaging market are EagleView Technologies, Inc., Kucera International Inc, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, NRC Group ASA, Nearmap Ltd., Verisk (Geomni), Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc., Fugro N.V., Sanborn Map Company, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., and GeoVantage, Inc, among others.

The aerial imaging market has been segmented as follows

Global Aerial Imaging Market

By Camera Orientation

Vertical

Oblique High Oblique Low Oblique



By Platform

Manned Aircraft Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

Others (Air Balloon, Kites, Parachutes, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Government

Defense

Sports & Entertainment

Forestry & Agriculture

Energy

Research

Construction & Real Estate

Insurance

Others (Mining, etc.)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



