AIOps Platform Market – Industries Focus On Development Of New Products To Up Sales | IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream

“Global AIOps Platform Market”. It aims to deliver a clear understanding of the industry which has been examined by using primary and secondary research methodologies of proven nature. It underlines different dynamics of businesses such as client requirements, products or services, demand factor, shares, and raw material. In addition, it further utilizes an effective analysis technique such as, SWOT and Porter’s Five analysis which helps to elaborate strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities involved with the business in this industry.

Top Key Vendors in AIOps Platform Market are: IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream

Global AIOps Platform Market to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025.

Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major growth factors for the market include the growing demand of AI-based services in IT operations, increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud, and increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime. In addition, investments in the AIOps technology boost the market growth. The global AIOps platform market is segmented by component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data. AI-powered solutions and services, such as ML, drive innovations in the realm of data analytics and address gaps related to the previously used tools

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Component:

§ Platform

§ Services

By Service:

§ Implementation Services

§ License and Maintenance Services

§ Training and Education Services

§ Consulting Services

§ Managed Services

By Application:

§ Real-Time Analytics

§ Application Performance Management

§ Infrastructure Management

§ Network and Security Management

By Organization Size:

§ SMEs

§ Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

§ On premises

§ Cloud

By Vertical:

§ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

§ Healthcare and Life Sciences

§ Retail and Consumer Goods

§ IT and Telecom

§ Government

§ Manufacturing

§ Media and Entertainment

A SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis have been utilized by team of analysts for the AIOps Platform Market report as well. Different dynamics of the entire market such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been evaluated to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as future outlook.

The AIOps Platform Market report analyses regions having higher potential such as, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe including countries such as United States, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom and more, to give an outline of geographic scenario of this market. Few other major aspects such as GDP, and productivity are elaborated by using graphical representation. In order to acquire the knowledge of other key players and the global competition between leading companies’ noteworthy information and statistical data is included in this study. The report also elucidates the market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give precise panoramic view, which is required for the development of strong business acumen related to AIOps Platform Market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 AIOps Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2 AIOps Platform Market Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 AIOps Platform Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 AIOps Platform Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 AIOps Platform Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 AIOps Platform Market Forecast

