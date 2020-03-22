All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market | 2019 Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) means a motorized vehicle, propelled by an engine, intended primarily to travel on unpaved surfaces on three- four- wheels or more wheels with low-pressure tires, having a seat designed to be straddled by the driver only or a seat designed to be straddled by the driver and a seat for no more than one passenger and handlebars for steering. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

ATVs can be used for either work or recreation purposes and are designed for use in a plethora of conditions and terrains. Their multipurpose nature and capabilities lead to their popularity and use throughout the Europe.

The Europe ATV production market share is very little, and the products are mainly imported. Europe has imported 226.52 K Units ATV in 2014.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ATV market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the ATV value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Less than 200

201-400

401-700

More than 700

Segmentation by application:

Sports and Leisure

Agriculture Industry

Out-door Work

Military Forces

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Polaris

Yamaha

Kawasaki

BRP

KYMCO

Honda

Suzuki

TGB

Cectek

Arctic Cat

KTM

HISUN

Linhai

CFMOTO

XY FORCE

Feishen Group

Loncin

BASHAN

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global ATV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of ATV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ATV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ATV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of ATV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global ATV by Players

Chapter Four: ATV by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global ATV Market Forecast

