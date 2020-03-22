Aluminum Composite Panels Market Growing Production and Demand 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Aluminum Composite Panels.

The Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market size will increase to 2630 Million US$ by 2025, from 2000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: 3A Composites,Alcoa,CCJX,Goodsense,HongTai,Yaret,Mitsubishi Plastic,Seven,Sistem Metal,HuaYuan,Alstrong,Shuangou,Hongseong,Jyi Shyang,Alubond U.S.A,FangDa Group,Walltes Decorative Material,Huayuan New Composite

Aluminum composite panel (ACP) also aluminum composite material (ACM) is a type of flat panel that consists of two thin aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. Aluminum sheets can be coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins (FEVE) or Polyester paint. Aluminum can be painted in any kind of color, and ACPs are produced in a wide range of metallic and non-metallic colors as well as patterns that imitate other materials, such as wood or marble. The core is commonly low density polyethylene, or a mix of low density polyethylene and mineral material to exhibit fire retardant properties. ACPs are frequently used for external cladding or facades of buildings, insulation, and signage.

Global production and market of Aluminum Composite Panels can be divided into three big markets: China, Europe and USA. Aluminum Composite Panels production process has developed for half a century. Technologically it’s very mature. Chinese cheap material and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. Many other region producers such as Japan, USA, EU and Taiwan have moved their factory to China. The global leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Alcoa, CCJX and Good sense, which accounts for about 24.34% of total production value.

The global leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Alcoa, CCJX and Good sense, which accounts for about 24.34% of total production value.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market, by Types:

Common

Anti-fire

Anti-bacteria

Antistatic

Aluminum Composite Panels Market, by Applications:

Residential

Commercial Building

