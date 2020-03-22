Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Industry Outlook to 2023 – IntegraMed America, Nueterra Healthcare, Terveystalo Healthcare, Symbion, Inc, AmSurg Corporation, Medical Facilities Corporation, Surgery Partners, Healthway Medical Corporation, Eifelhoehen-Klinik

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- The Modern Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services has developed into a large-scale emergency medical technology center and emergency medical science research center integrating treatment and rescue, medical referral, technical guidance and emergency treatment, emergency and intensive care, and can be used for emergency, critical, and critical patients. The implementation of one-stop emergency medical services without transfer was described as the symbol of modern medicine and the patron saint of human life and health.

The ambulatory surgery has been increasingly adopted by patient population owing to its safe, high quality, cost-effective and time saving approach to perform surgical interventions.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 37800 million by 2023, from US$ 25800 million in 2017.

Major Market Players

Lumenis

Olympus corporation

Urologix

Boston Scientific corporation

Lisa Laser

Medifocus

Neotrac

ProArc Medical LTD

Urotech GMBH

Segmentation by product type:

Primary Care Offices

Emergency Departments

Surgical Specialty

Medical Specialty

Segmentation by application:

Pain Management

Ophthalmology

Gastrointestinal

Pulmonary

Dermatology

Vascular

Urology

ENT

Orthopedics

Obstetrics

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

