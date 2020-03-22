Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Demand Study On Research On BD, bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & More

Global market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Susceptibility tests detect an organism’s exposure to antimicrobial drugs by exposing a standardized concentration of microorganism to specific concentrations of antimicrobial drugs. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) confirms susceptibility as well as provide information about resistance and guides the selection of patient therapy. Susceptibility testing can be done for bacteria, viruses and fungi. For some organisms, results obtained with one drug predict results with similar drugs.

The disk diffusion method segment is dominating the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of an increase in the number of infectious diseases, technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility methods, increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments. Other factor propelling market growth includes the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse.

Many companies offers manual as well as automated devices for susceptibility testing of microbes such as, Vitek-2 (bioMérieux, France), Phoenix (BD, U.S.), Microscan (Beckman Coulter, Brea, CA) are also available for high- throughput AST in laboratories with large workloads. These systems are based on automation of the broth dilution method for MIC testing, and in some cases they extrapolate the MIC values from growth curves recorded at different antimicrobial concentrations using dedicated algorithms. Whichever the method, the information is then translated into a susceptibility category including susceptible, resistant, and intermediate or susceptible-dose dependent based on the comparison of AST results with reference values of MIC or inhibitory zone diameters.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of an increase in the number of infectious diseases, technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility methods, increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments.

Other factor propelling market growth includes the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse.

Segmentation

Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into product, methods, application and end user.

In 2018, automated segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is categorized into

Manual

Automated

In 2018, manual segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of methods global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into

Dilution methods

Disk diffusion method

E-test

Genotypic methods

Automated systems

In 2018, disk diffusion method segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of application global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into

Clinical diagnostics

Drug discovery and development

Epidemiology

others.

In 2018, clinical diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Diagnostic laboratories

Research and academic institutes

Contract research organizations

In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with 31.2% market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

