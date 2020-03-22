Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market Playing Significant Growth During 2026

The “Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the application specific integrated circuits market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the application specific integrated circuits market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the application specific integrated circuits market at the global and regional level. The report also comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global application specific integrated circuits market. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global application specific integrated circuits market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including end use and type. Based on end-use industry, the market is divided into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and others. Others includes medical, military and aerospace, auto emission control, sensors, and environmental monitoring. Based on type, the market is segmented into full-custom ASIC, semi-custom ASIC, and programmable ASIC. Furthermore, semi-custom ASIC is divided into cell based and array based ASIC.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights wellestablished players of the market including Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc, Renesas Electronics, ON Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., and Intel Corporation. These key players focus extensively on the latest technologies to update their existing product portfolio. For instance, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. hosted an update on its factory automation business for its investors and analyst community in May 2018.

The global application specific integrated circuits market can be segmented as follows

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by End-use

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by Type

Full Custom ASIC

Semi-Custom ASIC Cell Based Array Based

Programmable ASIC

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



