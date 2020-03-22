Artificial Lift Systems Market | Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2023
Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottomhole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. This can be done with a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a beam pump or a progressive cavity pump (PCP), to lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. It also can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a part of an electrical submersible pump (ESP) system. Most oil wells require artificial lift at some point in the life of the field, and many gas wells benefit from artificial lift to take liquids off the formation so gas can flow at a higher rate.
The North American artificial lift systems market is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to the advances in the field of shale gas discovery and availability of low-pressure oil wells in the region. Additionally, the U.S. is expected to witness high growth in unconventional resources such as shale oil, tight oil, and growing marginal well count, which is anticipated to spur the future artificial lifts demand in North America.
Weatherford
Schlumberger
General Electric
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Dover
National Oilwell Varco
Borets
Cameron
Novomet
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rod Lift
ESP
PCP
Hydraulic Pumps
Gas Lift
Plunger Lift
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Chapter One: Artificial Lift Systems Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Artificial Lift Systems Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Artificial Lift Systems Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Artificial Lift Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Lift Systems Business
Chapter Eight: Artificial Lift Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
