Artificial Lift Systems Market | Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2023

Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottomhole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. This can be done with a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a beam pump or a progressive cavity pump (PCP), to lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. It also can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a part of an electrical submersible pump (ESP) system. Most oil wells require artificial lift at some point in the life of the field, and many gas wells benefit from artificial lift to take liquids off the formation so gas can flow at a higher rate.

The North American artificial lift systems market is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to the advances in the field of shale gas discovery and availability of low-pressure oil wells in the region. Additionally, the U.S. is expected to witness high growth in unconventional resources such as shale oil, tight oil, and growing marginal well count, which is anticipated to spur the future artificial lifts demand in North America.

The global Artificial Lift Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artificial Lift Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Lift Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in Artificial Lift Systems Market:

Weatherford

Schlumberger

General Electric

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Dover

National Oilwell Varco

Borets

Cameron

Novomet

Artificial Lift Systems Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Artificial Lift Systems Market Segment by Type

Rod Lift

ESP

PCP

Hydraulic Pumps

Gas Lift

Plunger Lift

Artificial Lift Systems Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Artificial Lift Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Lift Systems Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Lift Systems Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Lift Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Lift Systems Business

Chapter Eight: Artificial Lift Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

