Asphalt (Bitumen) Market by Future Strategies, Acquisitions, Mergers, Historical, Current, Projected Size & Regional Analysis of the Market by 2025

Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Asphalt, also known as bitumen, is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum. It may be found in natural deposits or may be a refined product, and is classed as a pitch. The main use of asphalt is road construction, and 80% of asphalt is used for road construction. Asphalt can also be used as a waterproof product, such as roofing felt.

The global Asphalt (Bitumen) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Asphalt (Bitumen) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt (Bitumen) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CNPC

Sinopec

CNOOC

Rosneft

LUKOIL

BPCL

IOCL

HPCL

SK

S-Oil

Shell

ExxonMobil

Pertamina

Tipco Asphalt

LOTOS

Marathon Oil

KoçHolding

CRH

Nynas

Phillips 66 Company

Suncor Energy

Husky Energy

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Paving Petroleum Asphalt

Industrial Petroleum Asphalt

Others

Segment by Application:

Paving

Roofing

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Asphalt (Bitumen) Business

Chapter Eight: Asphalt (Bitumen) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

