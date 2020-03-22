Asphalt (Bitumen) Market by Future Strategies, Acquisitions, Mergers, Historical, Current, Projected Size & Regional Analysis of the Market by 2025
“Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Asphalt, also known as bitumen, is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum. It may be found in natural deposits or may be a refined product, and is classed as a pitch. The main use of asphalt is road construction, and 80% of asphalt is used for road construction. Asphalt can also be used as a waterproof product, such as roofing felt.
This report focuses on Asphalt (Bitumen) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt (Bitumen) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CNPC
Sinopec
CNOOC
Rosneft
LUKOIL
BPCL
IOCL
HPCL
SK
S-Oil
Shell
ExxonMobil
Pertamina
Tipco Asphalt
LOTOS
Marathon Oil
KoçHolding
CRH
Nynas
Phillips 66 Company
Suncor Energy
Husky Energy
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type:
Paving Petroleum Asphalt
Industrial Petroleum Asphalt
Others
Segment by Application:
Paving
Roofing
Others
