Auto-Injectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 6,800 Mn By 2026

Anaphylactic shock is the most common chronic disease in Europe and North America region. Allergy UK says, approximately 20% of patients struggle with anaphylactic reaction in Europe. Anaphylactic shock requires adrenaline auto injector devices to be treated. Adrenaline auto injectors are sold under various brands, such as Emerade, Epipen and Jext in the UK. The global auto injectors market was valued at US$ US$ 1,700 Mn, in terms of value, in 2016, according to the latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report on auto injectors further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate of 15.1% through 2026.

Auto injectors are an effective mode of administration for intramuscular drugs. User friendly attributes of auto injectors reduce the burden of carrying conventional needles and syringes. However, limited awareness regarding proper use of auto injectors and high price of branded products are some of the important factors curbing the adoption of auto injector devices in emergency applications. Based on research conducted by the McGill University’s Health Centre Research Institute, allergic patients procuring EpiPen for emergency are not actually using the product as quickly as they should. Further, a number of patients visiting the emergency department due to severe anaphylaxis reaction are already administered epinephrine, says the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Failure to use auto injectors at the right time is mainly due to lack of knowledge about signs of anaphylaxis. Such lack of awareness about the disease and product creates significant challenges, in terms of product adoption, for the manufacturers. Apart from higher pricing, limited shelf life of auto-injector pen & under supply of products (Ex. EpiPen) are the major challenges hindering the patient preference for auto injectors in emergency.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1642

Increasing innovations in materials and device functions of auto-injectors are driving the expansion of the auto injector market. In September 2015, Bayer HealthCare reported the launch of Betaconnect- an electronic auto injector for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This auto injector offers complete drug dosage for improved compliance and potentially reduce the overall cost. The SHL Group offers a variety of auto injectors that can accommodate changes in injections, such as larger volumes, high viscosity and others. The auto-injector manufacturers are focusing on improving the functionality of auto-injectors to improve disease management and treatment.

Fierce competition in the auto injectors market due to the patient protection act has created an oligopolistic market environment. As a result, brands, such as EpiPen auto-injector, BD Physioject disposable auto injector, etc., have maintained their ranks in the market. However, recent patient expiration and increasing pressure from government bodies will led to reduction in auto injector prices and thus, reduce the profitability for branded manufacturers. Generic auto injectors are expected to present high growth opportunities for investors due to growing support from private insurance providers. Insurance services providers are dropping coverage on highly priced auto injectors and covering newly launched half priced generics. Overall revenue from pre-filled syringes is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery. New entrants must comprehensively study the Auto Injectors market to penetrate and sustain in the price sensitive market. The study of the market scenario will provide insights about the business opportunities

FMI has segmented the global auto injector market by product type, indication, distribution channel & regions. In terms of revenues, pre-filled auto injectors will hold substantial market share over the forecast period. On the contrary, the Fillable auto-injectors segment will exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, through 2026.

A Methodology of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1642

This FMI report covers some of the key companies operating in the auto injectors market, such as Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Amgen Inc. Bayer AG, & Eli Lilly and Company.