Automotive Clutch Market 2023 Segmented by Top Companies like: Schaeffler (Luk), ZF (Sachs), Valeo, F.C.C., Exedy, Borgwarner, Eaton, Aisin, CNC Driveline, Zhejiang Tieliu, Ningbo Hongxie, Hubei Tri-Ring, Chuangcun Yidong

In this report, RRI Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automotive Clutch market for 2018-2023.

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can heRRI the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.

Vehicles with manual transmissions (MT), automated manual transmissions (AMT) and dual clutch transmissions (DCT) use automotive clutches to transmit power from engine to the gearbox. However, in automatic transmissions (AT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) vehicles, the torque converter takes the place of the mechanical clutch to transmit power.

An automotive clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five major components: the clutch flywheel, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch disc, the throw-out clutch bearing and release system.

Major sales market is Europe and China. Due to the pursuit for sport driving experience, the ratio of manual transmission in Europe is relative higher than North America, where automatic transmission is the mainstrteam. In addition, DCT is also a development trend in Europe.

China is another important market and being more and more important due to the fast grwoing automotive production and automotive population. As the historial reason, manual transmission ration is still high both in new car production and automotive population.

As an imporant part of global automotive market, Japan automotive clutch market is relative small as automatic transmission is the mainstream and CVT is more and more popular.

Automotive clutch is large influenced by the automotive industry and mainly used for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. As the manual transmission ratio of commercial vehicle is much higher than passenger vehicle and the replace frequency is also much higher than passenger vehicle, the market share of clutches applied on commercial vehicle is considerable though the amount of commercial vehicle is much less than passenger vehicle.

Over the next five years, RRII(RRI Information) projects that Automotive Clutch will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Clutch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Wet Friction Clutch

Dry Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Schaeffler (Luk)

ZF (Sachs)

Valeo

F.C.C.

Exedy

Borgwarner

Eaton

Aisin

CNC Driveline

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Chuangcun Yidong

Wuhu Hefeng

Rongcheng Huanghai

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Automotive Clutch Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Clutch Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Automotive Clutch Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Clutch Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wet Friction Clutch

2.2.2 Dry Friction Clutch

2.2.3 Electromagnetic Clutch

2.3 Automotive Clutch Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Clutch Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Clutch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Clutch Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Automotive Clutch Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Clutch Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Clutch Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Clutch Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Clutch Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Automotive Clutch by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Clutch Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Clutch Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Clutch Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Clutch Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automotive Clutch Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Clutch Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Automotive Clutch Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Automotive Clutch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Automotive Clutch Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Automotive Clutch Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Clutch by Regions

4.1 Automotive Clutch by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Clutch Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Clutch Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Clutch Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Clutch Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Clutch Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Clutch Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Clutch Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Clutch Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Clutch Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Automotive Clutch Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Clutch Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Clutch Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Clutch Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Clutch Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Automotive Clutch Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Clutch Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Clutch by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Clutch Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Clutch Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Automotive Clutch Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Clutch Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Clutch by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Clutch Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Clutch Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Clutch Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Clutch Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 Automotive Clutch Distributors

10.3 Automotive Clutch Customer

11 Global Automotive Clutch Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Clutch Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Automotive Clutch Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Automotive Clutch Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Automotive Clutch Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Automotive Clutch Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Automotive Clutch Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Schaeffler (Luk)

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.1.3 Schaeffler (Luk) Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Schaeffler (Luk) News

12.2 ZF (Sachs)

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.2.3 ZF (Sachs) Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 ZF (Sachs) News

12.3 Valeo

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.3.3 Valeo Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Valeo News

12.4 F.C.C.

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.4.3 F.C.C. Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 F.C.C. News

12.5 Exedy

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.5.3 Exedy Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Exedy News

12.6 Borgwarner

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.6.3 Borgwarner Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Borgwarner News

12.7 Eaton

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.7.3 Eaton Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Eaton News

12.8 Aisin

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.8.3 Aisin Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Aisin News

12.9 CNC Driveline

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.9.3 CNC Driveline Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 CNC Driveline News

12.10 Zhejiang Tieliu

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Automotive Clutch Product Offered

12.10.3 Zhejiang Tieliu Automotive Clutch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Zhejiang Tieliu News

12.11 Ningbo Hongxie

12.12 Hubei Tri-Ring

12.13 Chuangcun Yidong

12.14 Wuhu Hefeng

12.15 Rongcheng Huanghai

12.16 Guilin Fuda

12.17 Hangzhou Qidie

12.18 Dongfeng Propeller

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Clutch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Clutch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Clutch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Clutch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Clutch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

