Automotive Damper Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2024

Automotive damper is an important part in vehicle’s damping system. Automotive dampers are designed primarily to provide a much smoother ride by absorbing and damping feedback from the road. In general, it is a common device used in automobile suspension. The role of the automotive damper is to keep the car’s tires in permanent contact with the road, helping to provide optimum grip, when cornering and braking.

Without automotive damper, a car spring will extend and release the energy it absorbs from a bump at an uncontrolled rate until all of the energy originally put into it is used up. The automotive damper is generally used to control unwanted spring motion through a process known as dampening.

Each automotive damper contains a piston that slides through a cylinder. Hydraulic fluid on either side of the piston head provides the resistance against which the up-and-down motion of the wheels must work as it compresses and expands the automotive damper. A valve in the piston head, and typically another at the base of the cylinder, allow the fluid, or oil, to flow through as the unit expands and compresses. But when the compression is faster or greater, the oil can’t squeeze through the valve fast enough, and it becomes pressurized. The more the oil is pressurized, the more it resists the piston’s motion.

China is one of the largest suppliers of automotive damper with many domestic manufacturers and some plants built by international manufacturers like ZF, Tenneco, Showa, KYB and Mando. Each international manufacturer may have a capacity over several hundreds.

The twin-tube design is most used on cars, light trucks, SUV’s and vans. It’s a cost effective and it can provide excellent handling & control characteristics for most driving conditions. The mono-tube design offers additional performance and can have a more aggressive ride.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Damper market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16800 million by 2024, from US$ 15400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Damper business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Damper market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Twin-tube Type

Mono-tube Type

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Segmentation by application:

Vehicle Type

Market

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Bilstein

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Showa

KONI

Hitachi

Ride Control

ALKO

Anand

Escorts Group

S&T Motiv

Duroshox

Ohlins

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Chengdu Jiuding

Zhejiang Sensen

Wanxiang

Zhongxing Shock

Chongqing Zhongyi

Liuzhou Carrera

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Tianjin Tiande

Jinzhou Leader

Shanghai Powered

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Damper consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Damper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Damper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Damper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Damper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

