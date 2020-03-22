Automotive Glow Plug Market : Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2024

Automotive glow plug is a part that assists during cold start. It creates ideal ignition conditions for the injected fuel to burn through electrically generated thermal energy that is brought into the combustion chamber. Glow plugs are used in diesel engines to help start the engine with low temperature, especially in the winter. Glow plugs can be divided into metal type and ceramic type based on the material. Now, some glow plugs can heat up to more than 1000℃ in seconds.

Europe is the largest market of glow plug. The diesel vehicles in Europe occupied more than 70% of the total amount of diesel vehicles in the global. And the weather in Europe is colder than other regions. So the demand of glow plug in Europe is much larger than other regions.

In US, the total amount of vehicles is large, but the share of diesel vehicle is little. So the market of glow plug is smaller than in Europe. But the manufacturing technology is developed in US, so there are some major glow plug manufacturers like BorgWarner, Delphi and Federal-Mogul, all of which are the leading suppliers of glow plug in the world.

In Japan, due to the developed automotive industry, the manufacturing technology and market are also developed. In additional, the major suppliers of fine ceramic, which is an important part of ceramic glow plugs, are also located in Japan.

In China, there are many manufacturers of glow plugs. But both their capacity and technology have a large barrier with the international manufacturers like BorgWarner. Now, to meet the demand of domestic automotive industry, some foreign companies have built plants in China. To maintain the market share, Chinese glow plug manufacturers should spend more money and time on research and development.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Glow Plug market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

Segmentation by application:

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch

Borgwarner

NGK

Denso

Federal-Mogul

Hyundai Mobis

Delphi

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

FRAM Group

Kyocera

Hidria

YURA TECH

Acdelco

Ningbo Tianyu

Ningbo Glow Plug

Ningbo Xingci

Fuzhou Dreik

Wenzhou Bolin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Glow Plug consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Glow Plug market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Glow Plug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Glow Plug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Glow Plug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Glow Plug by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Glow Plug by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Forecast

