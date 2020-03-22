Automotive Lighting Actuators Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2028

An actuator is a device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. An actuator is also considered as a specific type of transducer. Automotive lighting actuators provide a high degree of functionality and improve vehicle dynamics. The automotive lighting actuators in the headlamps move to illuminate and track the road. It is one of the most important features found in many of the modern expensive car models. There are numerous manufacturers of precision smart actuators for lighting applications such as beam and adaptive lighting.

Nowadays, in modern cars, the pair of headlights are adaptable to focus the beam of light on undulating or bent road surfaces; small actuators equipped with permanent magnets enable this operation. The exact positioning of the light is controlled by the electric actuator and headlight motors by using an electronic system. The escalating demand for automotive lighting actuators in modern-day vehicles is estimated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Automotive Lighting Actuators Market: Market Dynamics

In the current scenario pertaining to the automotive industry, slight improvements have been witnessed in the demand for vehicles with improving dynamics and safety. Automotive lighting actuators provide high resolution and fast dynamic response for headlight leveling and bending functions. Accelerating demand for automotive lighting actuators in luxury cars is expected to create a positive growth outlook for the automotive lighting actuators market. Over the past few years, the automotive parts and accessories manufacturing industry has gone through a comprehensive remodeling, which is leading to the advent of a highly competitive global industry.

OEM automobile manufacturers may be capital constrained as simultaneous investment is required across multiple mobility megatrends such as autonomy, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility. Attributing to these high investments in research and development there is a rise in prices, which is a substitution effect causing high-end materials to be replaced by low-end materials to increase the profit margin. Moreover, the high price of new technology actuators is projected to hamper the sustainability and profitability of the automotive lighting actuators market.

Automotive Lighting Actuators Market: Segmentation

The automotive lighting actuators market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, product type and distribution channel

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive lighting actuators market is segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of product type, the automotive lighting actuators market is segmented as:

Type S automotive lighting actuators

Type E automotive lighting actuators

Type M automotive lighting actuators

On the basis of distribution channel, the automotive lighting actuators market is segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Automotive Lighting Actuators Market: Regional Outlook

The increasing production of automotive equipment with increasing sale in China is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the automotive industry in China. High investment and increasing manufacturing activities in North America and Latin America are expected to drive the growth of the automotive lighting actuators market in the regions. A major factor driving the growth of the automotive lighting actuators market, in the present scenario, is the increasing number of investments offered by a large number of private equity firms across Europe.A significant share of this investor interest is targeted by the automotive companies based in Germany and the U.K., as they are buying both major manufacturing companies as well as startups. This is due to the high growth prospects of OEMs in these countries. The Middle East and Africa regions are expected to illustrate steady growth in automotive lighting actuators market.

Automotive Lighting Actuators Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the global automotive lighting actuators market identified across the value chain include: